Jaaved Jaaferi to judge 'IBD'

'India's Best Dancer': Jaaved Jaaferi returns as reality TV judge

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Apr 17, 202601:34 pm

What's the story

Celebrated actor-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi is set to return to the dance reality show stage as a judge on India's Best Dancer 5. The announcement was made by Sony TV through a promo shared on their social media platforms. This will be Jaaferi's first television appearance as a judge since his stint on Hip Hop India, where he served as a special judge.