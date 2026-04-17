'India's Best Dancer': Jaaved Jaaferi returns as reality TV judge
What's the story
Celebrated actor-dancer Jaaved Jaaferi is set to return to the dance reality show stage as a judge on India's Best Dancer 5. The announcement was made by Sony TV through a promo shared on their social media platforms. This will be Jaaferi's first television appearance as a judge since his stint on Hip Hop India, where he served as a special judge.
Judge's statement
'Sara India naachega'
Jaaferi expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, saying, "Kabhi socha hain tees by tees ke stage par, kya ek sau chalees crore log naach sakte hain? I feel bilkul naach sakte hain, kyunki jab India's Best Dancer pe hoga 'India Wala Dance,' toh sara India naachega." He is also known for being a judge on Boogie Woogie and Hip Hop India.
Career highlights
His career and reality show 'Boogie Woogie'
Jaaferi is a well-known name in the Hindi cinema and television industry, having appeared in films like Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De 1 and 2, and Double Dhamaal. He is also a father to actor Meezan Jafri. Boogie Woogie, India's first large-scale dance reality show that aired in the late '90s and early 2000s, was created by Naved Jaffrey, Ashu Jain, and Ravi Behl for Sony Entertainment Television.