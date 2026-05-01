Jabalpur cruise accident leaves at least 9 dead, inquiry ordered Entertainment May 01, 2026

A tragic cruise accident in Jabalpur left at least nine people dead and several missing, sparking urgent talks about safety.

Actor Sonu Sood spoke out, urging that life jackets be made mandatory on all cruises and suggesting a government portal to track compliance before boats set off.

Families of victims, like Syed Hussain and Marina's brother Gladvin, have criticized negligence and safety concerns.

The state's tourism minister has ordered an official inquiry into what went wrong.