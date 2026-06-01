'Entirely inaccurate': Jackky Bhagnani refutes legal dispute with PVR INOX 

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has refuted reports suggesting that PVR INOX is planning to take legal action against his father, veteran filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, and his banner Pooja Entertainment . The clarification comes after rumors of a financial dispute between the two parties over a three-film deal. On Monday, Bhagnani took to social media to call these reports "entirely inaccurate" and urged media platforms not to circulate unverified information.

Statement 'Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media...' Part of Bhagnani's statement read, "Over the decades, Pooja Entertainment has built a relationship with the media rooted in mutual respect, transparency, and a shared love for Indian cinema." "We are incredibly grateful for the continuous support you have extended to our team throughout our journey." He then clarified that reports of legal proceedings were absolutely false. The statement also added that PVR INOX Pictures had issued an official clarification and that their professional relationship remains cordial.

Clarification Concern over unverified reports affecting reputation The statement further read, "Recently, reports have circulated regarding alleged legal proceedings between PVR INOX Pictures and Pooja Entertainment. We wish to clarify that these reports are entirely inaccurate." "PVR INOX Pictures has graciously issued an official clarification confirming that these claims do not reflect the reality of our strong professional bond." It also expressed concern over the impact of unverified reports on the company's reputation and stakeholders.

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Professional bond What were the reports about? Earlier, certain reports had claimed that PVR INOX Pictures entered into a deal with Pooja Entertainment for the release of Mission Raniganj, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It was also claimed that the cinema giant paid a refundable advance of ₹100 crore to the production house, which would be returned if the films underperformed.

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