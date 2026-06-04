Jackson makes Hot 100 history with hits across 6 decades

Jackson's 'Chicago' streams jump 30%

"Chicago," produced by Timbaland and JRoc, saw streams jump 30% last week and has racked up nearly 400 million global plays.

This is MJ's 52nd solo Hot 100 hit since his debut back in 1972.

Plus, his classics like "Billie Jean" and "Human Nature" are still charting (six of them showed up at once recently), proving that even decades later, Michael's music keeps finding new fans.