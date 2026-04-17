₹200cr money laundering case: Jacqueline Fernandez wants to turn approver 

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has filed a plea seeking to turn an approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar . Any accused or accomplice who turns a witness to support the prosecution's case is known as an approver. This development comes after Fernandez was named a co-accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly enjoying proceeds of crime given as gifts by Chandrashekhar from extorted money.

Legal proceedings Notice issued on Fernandez's application The Patiala House Court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma, has issued a notice on Fernandez's application and sought a response from the prosecution. The matter is scheduled for a hearing on April 20. Under Section 306 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an approver can be granted pardon by the court.

Case details What is the ED case against Fernandez? The ED case against Fernandez is linked to an extortion case filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in August 2022. The case involves Chandrashekhar allegedly cheating and extorting money from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, by posing as the Union law secretary.

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Process Here's how an accused can turn approver An accused or co-accused can file an application to turn an approver. The court forwards the application to the investigating agency through its lawyer. The agency then decides whether to accept or reject the plea. If accepted, they must pray before the court to pardon the approver, provided he/she makes a full and true disclosure about the facts of the case. However, the final decision rests with the court, which can also reject such pleas from agencies.

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