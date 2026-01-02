Iran to hear Jafar Panahi's appeal against 1-year prison sentence

Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi is set to appeal against his one-year prison sentence and two-year travel ban on Sunday, January 4, 2026, reported Deadline. The Tehran Islamic Revolutionary Court handed down the sentence for "propaganda activities against the regime." Panahi's attorney, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the hearing date in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It remains uncertain if Panahi will attend the appeal hearing.

Legal proceedings Panahi's conviction and sentence were delivered in absentia Panahi was convicted and sentenced in absentia in early December 2025 for his involvement in "propaganda activities against the system." The charges were linked to his participation in the 2009 funeral of a student killed during Iran's Green Revolution and his subsequent efforts to film a feature against that revolution. He has been a vocal critic of Iran's hardline Islamic Republic authorities for many years.

Ongoing persecution Panahi's history of clashes with Iranian authorities Panahi has a long history of clashes with the Iranian authorities. His most recent run-in came when he was arrested in July 2023 for visiting Evin prison to inquire about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad, who had been detained earlier. Following his arrest, it was revealed that Iranian authorities had decided to reactivate a six-year sentence originally handed to him in 2010, along with a 20-year filmmaking and travel ban.