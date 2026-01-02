Iran to hear Jafar Panahi's appeal against 1-year prison sentence
Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi is set to appeal against his one-year prison sentence and two-year travel ban on Sunday, January 4, 2026, reported Deadline. The Tehran Islamic Revolutionary Court handed down the sentence for "propaganda activities against the regime." Panahi's attorney, Mostafa Nili, confirmed the hearing date in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It remains uncertain if Panahi will attend the appeal hearing.
Panahi was convicted and sentenced in absentia in early December 2025 for his involvement in "propaganda activities against the system." The charges were linked to his participation in the 2009 funeral of a student killed during Iran's Green Revolution and his subsequent efforts to film a feature against that revolution. He has been a vocal critic of Iran's hardline Islamic Republic authorities for many years.
Panahi has a long history of clashes with the Iranian authorities. His most recent run-in came when he was arrested in July 2023 for visiting Evin prison to inquire about fellow filmmakers Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Al-Ahmad, who had been detained earlier. Following his arrest, it was revealed that Iranian authorities had decided to reactivate a six-year sentence originally handed to him in 2010, along with a 20-year filmmaking and travel ban.
Despite his legal troubles, Panahi has continued to make strides in his career. He returned to the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025 with his film It Was Just An Accident, which won the Palme d'Or. The film is France's entry for the 2026 Oscars.