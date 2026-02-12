LOADING...
Jagapathi Babu joins Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde's 'DQ41'
By Isha Sharma
Feb 12, 2026
05:06 pm
Tollywood veteran Jagapathi Babu has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic entertainer DQ41, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. On his 64th birthday, the production house wished Babu a happy birthday on X (formerly Twitter) while announcing his addition to the project.

Here's the announcement

Meet the star-studded cast and crew of 'DQ41'

The film, which began shooting in August 2025, has a star-studded cast including Ramya Krishnan and Deekshith Shetty. The crew is equally impressive, with GV Prakash composing the music, Anay Om Goswamy handling cinematography, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao editing the film, and Avinash Kolla overseeing production design. The project was launched with a special pooja ceremony in Hyderabad last year.

More about 'DQ41'

DQ41 is likely to be released in five languages. The project is said to be a "heartwarming contemporary love story." Babu will also be seen in Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi, which releases on April 30, 2026.

