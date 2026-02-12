Jagapathi Babu joins 'DQ41'

Jagapathi Babu joins Dulquer Salmaan-Pooja Hegde's 'DQ41'

By Isha Sharma 05:06 pm Feb 12, 202605:06 pm

What's the story

Tollywood veteran Jagapathi Babu has joined the cast of the upcoming romantic entertainer DQ41, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas. On his 64th birthday, the production house wished Babu a happy birthday on X (formerly Twitter) while announcing his addition to the project.