'Jailer 2': 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant joins Rajinikanth's sequel

Edin Rose, a popular contestant from Bigg Boss 18 (Hindi), has bagged a role in the upcoming film Jailer 2, confirmed Variety India. The sequel to the blockbuster action-drama Jailer (2023) will feature Rajinikanth reprising his role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The movie is slated for release later this year and will reportedly feature Malayalam superstar Mohanlal alongside Ramya Krishnan, S. J. Suryah, Shiva Rajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty , Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Yogi Babu.

Character details Rose's role in 'Jailer 2' v/s 'Love Insurance Kompany' According to the outlet, Rose will play a "feisty city-bred girl" in Jailer 2. The report also suggests that her role will be substantial and not just a cameo. She is expected to share screen space with several prominent actors in the film. In contrast, her role in Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany (released in April) was a brief one, where she plays Selena, the love interest of SJ Suryah's character Suriyan.

Career journey Rose's career so far In 2023, Rose was featured in the song Dikka Dishum from Ravi Teja's film Ravanasura. She also worked with him on his 2026 release Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. A Dubai resident born to Indian parents, Rose started her career in 2020 with Ektaa Kapoor's web series Gandi Baat.

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