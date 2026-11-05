'Jailer 2' OTT release: Runtime, premiere date, platform
What's the story
The digital version of Rajinikanth's blockbuster film Jailer 2 may feature an additional 30 minutes of footage, including deleted scenes with Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. According to multiple reports, the digital version will be considerably longer than the theatrical cut. However, the makers have not confirmed the existence of this extended cut yet. What they have confirmed is that its OTT partner is Amazon Prime Video.
Potential additions
Deleted scenes of these actors will be included
The additional footage is expected to include scenes that were not part of the theatrical release.
The Economic Times reported that the digital version could have scenes featuring Mohanlal, Sethupathi, Hrithik Roshan, and comedian Santhanam.
Santhanam's absence from the theatrical cut had raised eyebrows as he was seen in a video celebrating the film's completion.
Release information
OTT release and streaming platform details
The film is eyeing an Amazon Prime Video release on November 12, after a four-week theatrical-to-OTT window.
The announcement post read: "TIGER MUTHUVEL PANDIAN is back. RELOADED #Jailer2OnPrime, Nov 12 (sic)."
However, the OTT release means its box office business will be affected, especially since it was still running profitably across the country.
Box office performance
Box office collection and star cast of 'Jailer 2'
Released on October 15, Jailer 2 has reportedly crossed over ₹800 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest Tamil hits of the year.
The sequel features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Sethupathi, and Roshan.
It is a sequel to 2023's Jailer.