Jaipur Literature Festival set for 20th edition January 14-18, 2027
Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is marking its big 20th edition from January 14 to 18, 2027, at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur.
The theme for the 2027 edition ("20 Years of Ideas. Stories. Conversations.") pretty much sums up what JLF stands for.
Backed by the Rajasthan government, the festival has hosted more than 8,000 writers, speakers and artists and over five million visitors on-ground since starting in 2008.
JLF announces 22-language tribute 'Bhasha Swarmala'
JLF isn't just a local event anymore; it's gone international with editions in the US UK Spain, Australia, and more.
The festival's 20th-anniversary announcement was released this year (2026) across all 22 official Indian languages as a nod to India's diversity.
Co-director Namita Gokhale said, "The soul of India lies in her literary heritage and linguistic diversity. It is only appropriate that we celebrate our milestone 20th year with a tribute to her many languages through our 'Bhasha Swarmala' series." while producer Sanjoy K Roy highlighted JLF's focus on inclusivity and meaningful conversations.
Thanks to its digital presence, more than 1 billion people have tuned in worldwide.