Jaipur Literature Festival set for 20th edition January 14-18, 2027

Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) is marking its big 20th edition from January 14 to 18, 2027, at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur.

The theme for the 2027 edition ("20 Years of Ideas. Stories. Conversations.") pretty much sums up what JLF stands for.

Backed by the Rajasthan government, the festival has hosted more than 8,000 writers, speakers and artists and over five million visitors on-ground since starting in 2008.