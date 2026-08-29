Jaitly's floral saree at Mumbai Raksha Bandhan sparks online debate
Entertainment
Celina Jaitly sparked debate online after wearing a floral saree with a deep-neck red blouse to a Raksha Bandhan event in Mumbai.
Many on social media felt her look, missing traditional touches like bindi, sindoor, and bangles, didn't fit the festival's vibe.
A video of her tying rakhi on a child added fuel to the discussion about respecting cultural traditions.
Sanon's Raksha Bandhan jewelry ad pulled
Kriti Sanon faced similar criticism for her appearance in a Raksha Bandhan jewelry ad.
Some people liked her fresh take, but others called it inappropriate for the occasion.
The brand eventually pulled the ad, reigniting conversations about how much tradition should shape what we wear during festivals.