'James Bond' reboot: Gibson debuts in video game before movie
James Bond is getting a major refresh—Patrick Gibson steps in as the new 007, and for the first time ever, he's making his debut in a video game before any movie.
Gibson is now the youngest actor to take on this legendary role.
"007 First Light" drops March 27, 2026, bringing a new era to the iconic spy series.
Game hits shelves on March 27, 2026
Developed by IO Interactive, the game lands on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2.
You'll play as a young Bond earning his "license to kill," with familiar faces like M, Q, and Miss Moneypenny along for the ride.
Expect classic stealth missions, cool gadgets, and plenty of action—all after more than 10 years since the last Bond game hit shelves.