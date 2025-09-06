'James Bond' reboot: Gibson debuts in video game before movie Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

James Bond is getting a major refresh—Patrick Gibson steps in as the new 007, and for the first time ever, he's making his debut in a video game before any movie.

Gibson is now the youngest actor to take on this legendary role.

"007 First Light" drops March 27, 2026, bringing a new era to the iconic spy series.