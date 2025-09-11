Next Article
'James Bond' returns to video games with '007 First Light'
James Bond is making a stylish return to video games with "007 First Light," dropping March 26, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Developed by IO Interactive (the folks behind Hitman), this is the first big Bond game in over a decade—the last one was way back in 2012.
Here's what the game is all about
"007 First Light" dives into Bond's early days as a spy before he becomes the legendary Double-O agent.
You'll play as a young Bond on his very first MI6 mission, dealing with the loss of his parents and trying to prove himself.
Expect plenty of stealth, action, cool gadgets, and some classic Bond rule-breaking that doesn't always sit well with MI6 bosses.