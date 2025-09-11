'Berlin ER' gets renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+ Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Berlin ER (KRANK Berlin), the gripping medical drama about doctors in one of Berlin's busiest emergency rooms, is officially coming back for a second season on Apple TV+ and ZDF.

Co-created by Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski, the show quickly made waves with its raw look at hospital life and has already picked up awards for Best Drama Series and Best Cinematography at this year's German Television Awards.