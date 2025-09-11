'Berlin ER' gets renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+
Berlin ER (KRANK Berlin), the gripping medical drama about doctors in one of Berlin's busiest emergency rooms, is officially coming back for a second season on Apple TV+ and ZDF.
Co-created by Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski, the show quickly made waves with its raw look at hospital life and has already picked up awards for Best Drama Series and Best Cinematography at this year's German Television Awards.
'Berlin ER' scored 6 nominations at German Television Awards
The first season scored six nominations at the 2025 German Television Awards, thanks to its intense cases, dark humor, and honest take on an underfunded healthcare system.
Originally a Sky Deutschland project, Berlin ER was later picked up by ZDF and Apple TV+ so fans everywhere could tune in.
Production is handled by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin.