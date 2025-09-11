Next Article
'Poyyamozhi': Malayalam film that won big at Cannes, now streaming
Poyyamozhi, a Malayalam film starring Jaffar Idukki, just dropped on Manorama Max.
Directed by Sudhi Anna, it made its world premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival and picked up Best Director and Best Cinematography at the Cannes 7th Art Awards.
The movie is a tense hunter-vs-prey story and streams in Malayalam with English subtitles.
Plot and cast of the film
Nathaniel Madathil and Meenakshi Anoop join Idukki in key roles, with the plot following Jason (Madathil) as he's led through wild jungles by Poyyamozhi for a high-stakes chase.
Shot across scenic spots like Vagamon and Kodaikanal, the film adds to Manorama Max's growing lineup of Malayalam movies—recent additions include Police Day and Manasa Vacha, plus Asif Ali's Sarkeet coming September 26.