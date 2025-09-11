'Poyyamozhi': Malayalam film that won big at Cannes, now streaming Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Poyyamozhi, a Malayalam film starring Jaffar Idukki, just dropped on Manorama Max.

Directed by Sudhi Anna, it made its world premiere at last year's Cannes Film Festival and picked up Best Director and Best Cinematography at the Cannes 7th Art Awards.

The movie is a tense hunter-vs-prey story and streams in Malayalam with English subtitles.