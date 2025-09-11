Next Article
Hansika Motwani faces trial in ex-sister-in-law's domestic violence case
Actor Hansika Motwani is set to face trial after the Bombay High Court refused to dismiss an FIR filed by her ex-sister-in-law, Nancy James.
James has accused Hansika and her mother of cruelty and domestic violence by her in-laws, which she claims led her to develop Bell's Palsy.
She also says the family demanded money and pressured her to sell her flat, with charges under sections 498A, 323, and 352.
Court clears way for trial
Hansika had already received anticipatory bail back in February 2025, but with the court now clearing the way for a trial, things are moving forward.