Hansika Motwani faces trial in ex-sister-in-law's domestic violence case Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Actor Hansika Motwani is set to face trial after the Bombay High Court refused to dismiss an FIR filed by her ex-sister-in-law, Nancy James.

James has accused Hansika and her mother of cruelty and domestic violence by her in-laws, which she claims led her to develop Bell's Palsy.

She also says the family demanded money and pressured her to sell her flat, with charges under sections 498A, 323, and 352.