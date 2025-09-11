Diljit Dosanjh to sing for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Diljit Dosanjh is stepping into Kannada cinema for the first time, lending his voice to a special song for "Kantara: Chapter 1."

The track is scheduled to be recorded at YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, bringing together Diljit's global music vibe and the film's focus on Indian culture.