Next Article
Diljit Dosanjh to sing for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
Diljit Dosanjh is stepping into Kannada cinema for the first time, lending his voice to a special song for "Kantara: Chapter 1."
The track is scheduled to be recorded at YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai, bringing together Diljit's global music vibe and the film's focus on Indian culture.
Meanwhile, here's more about the film
Produced by Hombale Films, "Kantara: Chapter 1" went all out with its production—think a huge war scene featuring over 500 fighters and 3,000 extras on a massive 25-acre set.
Music director B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap amp up the visuals and sound.
The film drops October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, and more languages.