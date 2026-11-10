'Incredibly relieved': James Gunn on stepping down as DC head
What's the story
James Gunn has bid adieu to DC Studios after four years at the helm. His departure was announced on Monday when Skydance replaced him and Peter Safran with Marvel veteran Jeremy Latcham as president and chief creative officer of DC Studios. In a heartfelt statement on social media, Gunn thanked Safran and expressed gratitude toward DC fans while also revealing some challenges he faced during his tenure.
Challenges
'My time at DC Studios has been trying...'
Gunn wrote on Instagram, "What only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is that my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least."
He added, "I dislike the at-times corporate nature of the job (thanks to Peter for taking the brunt of that)."
"I'm always a very hard worker, but as a filmmaker I would at least get to take short breaks to unwind."
Career highlights
'Highest of the highs'
Despite the challenges, Gunn also reflected on the "highest of the highs" during his time at DC Studios.
He mentioned releasing films like Superman and Clayface, creating Peacemaker, and working on Man of Tomorrow as some of his most rewarding experiences.
He called it "the best filmmaking experience of my life."
Future plans
Gunn is excited to get back to 'pure filmmaking'
Gunn also spoke about the people he worked with, especially Safran, whom he called "the smartest and most competent person I know."
He said he was "incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking."
Despite his departure, Gunn confirmed that he and Safran are not immediately done with DC or superheroes.
Their film Man of Tomorrow is set to release in July 2027, and they're currently working on another DC project.