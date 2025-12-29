'Nothing to do with...Tanya': Jamie explains her social media break

Comedian Jamie Lever recently revealed that she's taking a break from social media, which some speculated was due to the backlash she received for mimicking Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal . However, in an interview with Entertainment Times, Lever clarified that her decision was purely personal and not related to any trolling. She said, "This has nothing to do with Tanya Mittal."

Personal reasons 'I realized I lost time with my family and...' Lever explained her break from social media, saying, "In my post, I wrote 'I lost a part of me' because 2025 has been a very busy year." She added that she had just returned from a US tour and worked on several films and other projects. "I realized I lost time with my family and that's what I meant by 'I lost something this year.'" "So, it was just me saying I need time."

Trolling response Lever's reaction to trolling and mimicry backlash When asked about the trolling after her imitation of Mittal, Lever said, "Tanya has not reacted to my video...I think trolling people has become the new thing." She added that she was surprised by the intense backlash, as she has been mimicking people for 12 years. "Mimicry has been going on in our country for so many years. It is an art form and the highest form of flattery."

Defense 'If you don't understand mimicry or dislike the video...' Lever defended her mimicry, saying, "When you mimic someone, it is not considered mockery." She added that people should understand the skill involved in mimicking someone's body language, facial expressions, and voice tonality. "If you don't understand mimicry or dislike the video, then don't watch it," she said.