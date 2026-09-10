Jammu and Kashmir festival reconnects valley with global cinema
The International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir, held in September 2026, has put the valley back on the filmmaking map.
Once a favorite spot for Bollywood before the start of militancy in the early 1990s, Kashmir's stunning scenery and rich culture are attracting attention again.
The four-day event showcased 135 films from 40 countries, including a strong Indian lineup, bringing global cinema vibes to the region.
Filmmakers say festival inspires Kashmiri youth
Filmmakers praised the festival for reconnecting Kashmir with world cinema and encouraging artistic collaboration.
Jaydip Mukherjee said, "Kashmir is so colorful and culturally so enriched... Kashmir should be explored," while Mithun Pramanik highlighted its power to inspire the college students visiting the festival and all the other youth.
Vijay Choudhary said, "This festival will prove an inspiration for the college students visiting the festival and all the other youth. This can give them a boost to make films," giving Kashmiri youth fresh motivation.
Actor-director Akbar Khan shared nostalgia for Bollywood's past love affair with Kashmir.