'You'll be remembered': Jane Fonda remembers ex-husband Ted Turner

Hollywood actor and activist Jane Fonda (88) has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late ex-husband, media mogul Ted Turner. The CNN founder passed away at 87 on Wednesday, May 6. In an emotional Instagram post , Fonda remembered their decade-long marriage and shared how Turner's love and support had a profound impact on her life. The couple was married from 1991 until their divorce in 2001.

Tribute 'To be needed and cared for simultaneously...' Fonda's tribute read, "He swept into my life, a gloriously handsome, deeply romantic, swashbuckling pirate, and I've never been the same." "He needed me. No one had ever let me know they needed me, and this wasn't your average human being that needed me; this was the creator of CNN, and Turner Classic Movies, who had won the America's Cup as the world's greatest sailor." "To be needed and cared for simultaneously is transformative...Ted Turner helped me believe in myself."

Learning Fonda recalled Turner 'was supremely strategic' Fonda further wrote, "He also taught me more than any other person or school classes, mostly about nature and wildlife, hunting and fishing (hunters and fishermen who follow the law are the best environmentalists), but also about business and strategy." "Ted was supremely strategic. It was likely innate, but he studied the classics in college, knew about the Peloponnesian War inside and out and the strategies used by Alexander the Great and even Genghis Khan."

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Competitive nature 'Ted was challenging, but I've always...' Fonda also remembered Turner's competitive nature, saying he was the most competitive person she had ever met. "Whether it was who'd made the most ski runs...to acres of land owned...who had the most billions...how many countries he'd made love to his prior lover in and could I match that, it was challenging." "Ted was challenging, but I've always been up for a challenge." "Rest in Peace, dearest Ted. You are loved, and you will be remembered."

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Relationship journey A look at their marriage Fonda and Turner first met in 1990 after the actor's split from her second husband, California politician Tom Hayden. They married a year later on Turner's 8,100-acre plantation in Capps, Florida. However, their marriage was marred by infidelity allegations from Fonda just a month after their wedding. They eventually separated in 2000 due to irreconcilable differences.