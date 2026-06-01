'They're very particular...': Janhvi praises Tollywood's strict work shifts 

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has praised the Telugu film industry for its respectful and balanced work culture. Speaking to Times Now, she said that everyone on set, including technicians and crew members, is respected in terms of their working hours. The Peddi star recalled how most shooting schedules in Tollywood would wrap up in nine to 10 hours, and very seldom did they cross 12 hours.

Work culture Well-defined break times Kapoor elaborated on how even break times are well-defined in Telugu film sets. She said that a standard lunch break allows people enough time to eat comfortably for around 40 minutes and even take a 20-minute nap before resuming work. "Sometimes that is compromised back home." The actor has worked in Telugu films like Devara and Peddi, with the latter set to release on Thursday.

Work hours 'A night shoot always ends at 2:00am...so you're rested' Kapoor further revealed that she has rarely worked long shifts in Telugu films. "A night shoot always ends at 2:00am so you're rested. So I think they're very particular about things like that." "In Mumbai, I guess it depends on the film set you're on. But I will say...they are a little more pre-planned." She noted South industries were "not so much about making a project...(but) more about...creating cinema," whereas, Bollywood worked "a lot more by the book."

Advertisement