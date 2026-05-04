'No personal experience...': Janhvi slams rumors of alcohol addiction  

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has slammed a misleading narrative about her drinking habits. Recently, on the Raj Shamani podcast, she had said that there was a phase when she drank more than usual, but neither abused alcohol nor became addicted to it. She narrated how seeing her loved ones struggle with addiction affected her. However, her remarks were twisted as an indication of alcohol addiction. Finally, Kapoor's initiative for alcohol awareness had to send out a statement against this.

Statement issued 'Misinterpretation not only diminishes her role, but also...' The statement from Off The Rocks and Amaha read, "We want to be clear, Janhvi Kapoor is part of this conversation as a caregiver and ally, not as someone who has had any personal experience of addiction or alcohol dependence." "Such misinterpretation not only diminishes her role, but also undermines and disrespects the real, lived experiences of those battling addiction and those supporting them." Kapoor went on to share the same statement on her Instagram Story.

Personal experiences This is what Kapoor said on the podcast On the podcast, Kapoor spoke about her relationship with alcohol. She said, "I am not a frequent drinker. I drink maybe every couple of months. But during COVID, there was a phase of one year." "I wouldn't say I was addicted or abusing alcohol, but I was drinking frequently. And this was after a very traumatic experience in my life."

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