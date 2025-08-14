Next Article
Janhvi-Sidharth visit Tirupati temple in traditional outfits, seek blessings
Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra stopped by the Tirupati temple to seek blessings before their new film, Param Sundari, hits theaters on August 29.
Both showed up in traditional outfits—Janhvi in a half saree and Sidharth in a kurta—as part of their movie promotions.
More about 'Param Sundari'
Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari tells the story of a Delhi guy (Sidharth) falling for a Kerala girl (Janhvi), exploring cultural differences against Kerala's scenic backdrop.
Janhvi feels especially connected to her role since she has South Indian heritage.
The trailer has already caught attention for its blend of drama and romance.