Jasmin Bhasin begins shooting for Punjabi film 'Judaa' Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Jasmin Bhasin, last seen in The Traitors, has started shooting for her next Punjabi movie, Judaa.

She shared an update on social media, posting a snap of the clapboard with "New project start."

This time, she's teaming up with Gulab Sidhu as her co-star.