Next Article
Jasmin Bhasin begins shooting for Punjabi film 'Judaa'
Entertainment
Jasmin Bhasin, last seen in The Traitors, has started shooting for her next Punjabi movie, Judaa.
She shared an update on social media, posting a snap of the clapboard with "New project start."
This time, she's teaming up with Gulab Sidhu as her co-star.
More about 'Judaa'
Judaa dives into themes of connection and separation, with its poster showing intertwined hands against a golden field—hinting at emotional storytelling.
The film is directed by Simerjit Singh, written by Gill Raunta, and features music from Happy Raikoti and Gold Boy Musically.
After her 2022 Punjabi debut in Honeymoon, Jasmin seems set for another heartfelt role.