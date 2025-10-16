Sonu Sood and son Eshaan buy land in Panvel
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and his son Eshaan just picked up a land parcel in Shirdon, Panvel Taluka.
The deal, registered in October 2025, covers about 0.065 hectares in one of Mumbai's fastest-growing real estate zones, right near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Panvel-Karjat railway line.
They paid ₹1.05 crore for the land, plus ₹6.3 lakh in stamp duty and ₹30,000 for registration.
The area's value is climbing thanks to big upcoming projects like the Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, making Panvel a hot spot for buyers and investors.
Earlier, Eshaan bought an apartment in Andheri West
Just a couple of months earlier, in August 2025, Eshaan bought an apartment in Andheri West for ₹2.6 crore.
The flat offers 83.61 sq. m of carpet area, with stamp duty of ₹15.6 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.
Clearly, the Soods are betting on Mumbai's well-connected neighborhoods.