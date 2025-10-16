'BB 19': Sunita Ahuja to join 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode

Sunita Ahuja , the wife of Bollywood actor Govinda , is all set to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 . She will be joining host Salman Khan for a special episode that will be filmed on Thursday. Known for her candid and straightforward personality, Ahuja's presence is expected to add an interesting dynamic to the show.

Show dynamics Expect her interactions with contestants to be casual and engaging An insider close to the production revealed that Ahuja will be engaging with the contestants and participating in light-hearted conversations during her appearance. Entertainment Times quoted a source saying, "Usually, Salman Khan shoots Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Fridays. However, due to his travel plans, this episode is being shot a day earlier." "Sunita is known for her bindaas attitude and candor, so we expect her interactions to be casual and engaging."

Past experience Ahuja's last TV appearance was on 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' Ahuja was last seen on TV in Pati Patni Aur Panga. "This was the first time I ever went on a TV show alone and not with Govinda," she had said. "I missed him a lot and even teared up." The outlet reported, she said, "For 40 years, we have always appeared together, but lately we have been focusing on individual work."