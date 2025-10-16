'Kantara' (Hindi) beats 'Salaar,' lands at 8th spot: Box office

'Kantara' nears ₹650 crore globally

In just 14 days, "Kantara" has pulled in ₹476.45 crore across India and over ₹650 crore worldwide, with no signs of slowing down as Diwali approaches.

The film's unique focus on indigenous culture and spiritual traditions has really clicked with audiences.

Alongside Shetty, the cast includes Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.