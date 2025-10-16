Next Article
'Kantara' (Hindi) beats 'Salaar,' lands at 8th spot: Box office
Entertainment
"Kantara: Chapter 1" (Hindi) just hit a major milestone, crossing ₹150 crore and landing as the eighth highest-grossing dubbed Hindi film ever.
Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, it's now ahead of big names like "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Baahubali: The Beginning," plus it's outperformed Prabhas's recent "Salaar."
'Kantara' nears ₹650 crore globally
In just 14 days, "Kantara" has pulled in ₹476.45 crore across India and over ₹650 crore worldwide, with no signs of slowing down as Diwali approaches.
The film's unique focus on indigenous culture and spiritual traditions has really clicked with audiences.
Alongside Shetty, the cast includes Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah.