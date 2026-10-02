Jason Sanjay, son of actor politician Vijay, debuts with 'Sigma'
Entertainment
Jason Sanjay, son of Vijay, just dropped his first film as a director (Sigma) starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah.
While his father is a big name in both movies and politics, Jason is aiming to make his own mark behind the camera.
Jason Sanjay studied filmmaking in US.
Instead of following the usual path into acting (he even turned down an offer from Alphonse Puthren), Jason studied filmmaking in the US and focused on directing.
He's kept Sigma all about its story, not family ties, hoping people judge it on its own merits.
For him, Sigma is more than a debut; it's a statement that he wants to build his own identity in Tamil cinema.