'Effortless' Javed Akhtar now getting acting offers, reveals Shabana Azmi
What's the story
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has opened up about her husband, renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar's acting skills. She revealed that the 80-year-old is receiving several acting offers due to his natural on-screen presence. The couple recently collaborated on a commercial for a jewelry brand, marking their first commercial project together.
Creative collaboration
Azmi and Akhtar's unique approach to their commercial
Azmi revealed that the couple received an overwhelming response to their ad, with many praising how natural they appeared. She attributed this to their decision to improvise their own lines instead of sticking strictly to the provided script. "Javed is getting many acting offers now because he is so effortless in front of the camera," she said.
Relationship insights
Azmi and Akhtar's enduring love story
Azmi also shared insights into her enduring relationship with Akhtar. She emphasized that their similarities and differences are key to their successful marriage. "Javed and I are each other's best friend. We come from identical backgrounds and share a common worldview," she said, adding that their interests align except for sports, which she jokingly claimed to be clueless about.
Relationship tips
Azmi shared her marriage advice
Azmi also revealed some secrets to a successful marriage. She stressed the importance of having a life outside one's marriage and independence as the glue that binds husbands and wives. The couple uses a "magic wand," aka the words "Drop it!" to diffuse arguments that could escalate. They revisit these discussions later when both are calm and composed.