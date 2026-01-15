'Effortless' Javed Akhtar now getting acting offers, reveals Shabana Azmi

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has opened up about her husband, renowned screenwriter Javed Akhtar 's acting skills. She revealed that the 80-year-old is receiving several acting offers due to his natural on-screen presence. The couple recently collaborated on a commercial for a jewelry brand, marking their first commercial project together.

Creative collaboration Azmi and Akhtar's unique approach to their commercial Azmi revealed that the couple received an overwhelming response to their ad, with many praising how natural they appeared. She attributed this to their decision to improvise their own lines instead of sticking strictly to the provided script. "Javed is getting many acting offers now because he is so effortless in front of the camera," she said.

Relationship insights Azmi and Akhtar's enduring love story Azmi also shared insights into her enduring relationship with Akhtar. She emphasized that their similarities and differences are key to their successful marriage. "Javed and I are each other's best friend. We come from identical backgrounds and share a common worldview," she said, adding that their interests align except for sports, which she jokingly claimed to be clueless about.

