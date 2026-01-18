'Morality lost...': Javed Akhtar on absence of socially relevant films

Veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently opened up about the current state of Bollywood in an interview with Rediff. The 81-year-old, who has penned iconic films like Sholay and Zanjeer, expressed disappointment over filmmakers' reluctance to tackle real issues in their narratives. He said, "Filmmakers are hiding behind romance, ghost stories, murder mysteries and sex. No film is looking at social issues."

Industry insight Akhtar's critique of contemporary cinema Akhtar lamented a moral confusion in society that is reflected in films. He said, "Somewhere our society's collective morality is lost." He also noted that films with a sense of purpose and responsibility have struggled to find audiences, citing the examples of Swades and Lakshya. "They flopped. We suffer from a lack of history and sanskar," he added.

Creative challenges Akhtar's personal struggle with audience support The seasoned screenwriter also opened up about his own struggles in the industry. He revealed that the failure of Lakshya, which he wrote, had a major impact on his decision to step back from screenwriting for a while. "When Lakshya, which I wrote, flopped, I felt the time wasn't right for me to write screenplays right now." However, he is planning to return to screenplay writing this year.

Audience impact Akhtar's views on the audience's role in cinema Akhtar also questioned how meaningful cinema can survive without audience backing. "How can better socially relevant films be made if they don't get the audiences' support?" Despite his frustrations, he remains hopeful about returning to screenwriting this year. In a previous interview with We Are Yuvaa, he had also discussed his views on the film Animal and its implications for audience preferences.

