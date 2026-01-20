Javed Akhtar's top picks: 'Superboys of Malegaon' and 'Dhurandhar'

Akhtar shared that Superboys of Malegaon really struck a chord with him, and he was equally impressed by Dhurandhar. He even reached out to Dhurandhar's director, Aditya Dhar , to congratulate him on the film's success; it received some solid 4+ star reviews.

The story behind their success (or not)

Dhurandhar smashed records after its December 2025 release (released December 5, 2025), crossing ₹1,100 crore worldwide—outperforming major hits such as Pathaan, Jawan, and Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon didn't make waves at the box office but Akhtar said he really liked Superboys of Malegaon and strongly recommends it. It celebrates the unsung heroes of Malegaon's indie film scene.