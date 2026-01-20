Javed Akhtar's top picks: 'Superboys of Malegaon' and 'Dhurandhar'
Bollywood legend Javed Akhtar just called out two films you shouldn't miss: Adarsh Gourav's Superboys of Malegaon and the spy thriller Dhurandhar starring R Madhavan.
In a recent Zoom chat, he said, "Bahaut acche kaam ho rahe hai. Kuch box office me appreciate hote hai aur kuch nahi bhi hote lakin vo acche hai," reminding us that great films aren't always about big numbers.
Why these films stand out
Akhtar shared that Superboys of Malegaon really struck a chord with him, and he was equally impressed by Dhurandhar.
He even reached out to Dhurandhar's director, Aditya Dhar, to congratulate him on the film's success; it received some solid 4+ star reviews.
The story behind their success (or not)
Dhurandhar smashed records after its December 2025 release (released December 5, 2025), crossing ₹1,100 crore worldwide—outperforming major hits such as Pathaan, Jawan, and Chhaava.
Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon didn't make waves at the box office but Akhtar said he really liked Superboys of Malegaon and strongly recommends it. It celebrates the unsung heroes of Malegaon's indie film scene.