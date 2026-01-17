'Never felt this': Javed Akhtar dismisses Rahman's 'communal thing' remarks

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has dismissed composer AR Rahman 's claims about a possible "communal thing" affecting his recent work in Bollywood . In a recent interview, Rahman hinted that his declining work in the Hindi film industry could be due to changing power dynamics and a possible "communal thing." However, Akhtar told IANS, "I have never felt this. I meet people here in Mumbai. They have great respect for him."

Industry respect Akhtar highlighted Rahman's international commitments Akhtar further explained that many people think Rahman is too busy with his international commitments and big shows to work on Bollywood projects. "People may think that he has become very busy in the West." "They may think that his shows are very big. He spends a lot of time in those shows," he said.

Producer's perspective Akhtar acknowledged Rahman's towering stature in the industry Akhtar also noted that Rahman's immense stature often intimidates smaller producers, making them hesitant to approach him. "Rahman is such a big man. Even a small producer is afraid to go to him," he said. Despite this, Akhtar assured that if anyone reaches out to Rahman, he will respond positively. "But I don't think there is any communal element in this. Why don't you see him? He will definitely come," he added.

Composer's perspective Rahman's comments on 'Chinese whispers' and creative power In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Rahman spoke about the reasons for his declining work in Bollywood. He said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face."

Composer's response Rahman's reaction to being replaced by other composers Rahman also shared his reaction to being replaced by other composers in Bollywood. He said, "It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me; I can chill out with my family.'" Rahman's recent Bollywood works include Tere Ishk Mein and Chhaava. He's also composing music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.