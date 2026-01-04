Jay Dudhane was arrested at Mumbai Airport

'Splitsvilla' fame Jay Dudhane arrested in ₹5cr fraud case

By Isha Sharma 03:52 pm Jan 04, 2026

Jay Dudhane, a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, was recently arrested at Mumbai airport by Thane Police in connection with an alleged ₹5 crore fraud case. The reality TV star is accused of using fake documents to sell the same property to multiple buyers, reported Moneycontrol. In the FIR filed in this case, besides Dudhane, his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather are also being questioned.