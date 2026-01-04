'Splitsvilla' fame Jay Dudhane arrested in ₹5cr fraud case
Jay Dudhane, a contestant on Bigg Boss Marathi 3, was recently arrested at Mumbai airport by Thane Police in connection with an alleged ₹5 crore fraud case. The reality TV star is accused of using fake documents to sell the same property to multiple buyers, reported Moneycontrol. In the FIR filed in this case, besides Dudhane, his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather are also being questioned.
Dudhane's alleged fraudulent activities
Dudhane is reportedly accused of selling the same store to multiple buyers, causing huge monetary losses to several purchasers. The Thane Police are currently investigating the matter and have said they expect to uncover more significant findings. Further details about the case are awaited.
Personal life
Dudhane's personal life and recent wedding
Dudhane is a popular model, athlete, fitness trainer, and aspiring actor. He hails from Thane. He's best known for winning MTV Splitsvilla 13 and is reportedly a part of Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming film, Vedaat Maratha Veer Daudale Saat. On the personal front, he recently married his longtime girlfriend and social media influencer, Harshala Patil, in a private ceremony in Thane. The couple had a traditional Maharashtrian wedding surrounded by close friends and family members.