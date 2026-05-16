Jed Wallace appeals Texas dismissal of defamation suit against Lively
Entertainment
Jed Wallace, a crisis management consultant, is not giving up on his defamation case against actor Blake Lively. After a Texas court tossed out his lawsuit, saying it did not have jurisdiction, Wallace has now filed an appeal.
He claims Lively wrongly dragged him into a smear campaign involving her ex-co-star Justin Baldoni.
Wallace seeks $7 million, cites Texas ties
Wallace argues that Lively's actions were aimed at Texas, since she invoked a Texas court to investigate her accusations and hired Texas lawyers.
He is asking the court to let his at least $7 million lawsuit go forward and clear his name.
Meanwhile, this comes just as Lively reportedly reached a settlement in another legal dispute with Baldoni, so all eyes are on what happens next.