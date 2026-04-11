Jennifer Lopez back in 'romcom era' with 'Office Romance'
What's the story
Hollywood actor and musician Jennifer Lopez recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane with her 2002 romantic comedy Maid in Manhattan. As she prepares for her upcoming rom-com Office Romance, Lopez shared behind-the-scenes photos from Maid in Manhattan on Instagram. She expressed her excitement for the new film, saying, "So many feelings! Such wonderful memories! And now with Office Romance, I am back in my RomCom era. It's OUR Happy Era!!!"
Film details
Lopez previously described 'Office Romance' as 'a little raunchy'
Lopez also hinted at a more adult-oriented version of the rom-com genre with Office Romance. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last October, she described the film as "a little raunchy," comparing it to R-rated comedies like Knocked Up and There's Something About Mary. The film is directed by Ol Parker and will be released on Netflix this summer.
Cast and crew
Cast and crew of 'Office Romance'
Office Romance features Lopez and Brett Goldstein as the leads, with Betty Gilpin, Amy Sedaris, Tony Hale, and Edward James Olmos in supporting roles. The screenplay was written by Joe Kelly and Goldstein. Lopez also produced the film. This project marks her return to the rom-com genre after 2022's Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me.