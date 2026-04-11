Jennifer Lopez back in 'romcom era' with 'Office Romance'

Film details

Lopez previously described 'Office Romance' as 'a little raunchy'

Lopez also hinted at a more adult-oriented version of the rom-com genre with Office Romance. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live last October, she described the film as "a little raunchy," comparing it to R-rated comedies like Knocked Up and There's Something About Mary. The film is directed by Ol Parker and will be released on Netflix this summer.