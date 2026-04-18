'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum Jennifer Stone joins spinoff
What's the story
Jennifer Stone, who played Harper Finkle on the original Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place, is returning for the third and final season of its sequel, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, confirmed Variety. Stone will reprise her role as Alex Russo's (Selena Gomez) best friend in this new installment. The upcoming season will also feature David Henrie in a lead role.
Career update
Stone's career break and return
Stone's return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be her first credited onscreen role since 2019. After taking a break from acting to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing, she starred in and backed the indie feature The In-Between during her studies. Despite returning to Los Angeles in 2019 to resume acting, Stone worked as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Show details
What to expect from the final season of 'Wizards...'
The final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will have four episodes and is scheduled to premiere this summer on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney on-demand platforms. In India, it'll be available on JioHotstar. The logline states that Billie's (Janice LeAnn Brown) only way to save her mother is by finding her estranged father. Meanwhile, the Russo family must unite to defeat an evil force threatening them. The final season is written and executive-produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.