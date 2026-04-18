'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum Jennifer Stone joins spinoff

Stone's return to Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will be her first credited onscreen role since 2019. After taking a break from acting to pursue a bachelor's degree in nursing, she starred in and backed the indie feature The In-Between during her studies. Despite returning to Los Angeles in 2019 to resume acting, Stone worked as a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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What to expect from the final season of 'Wizards...'

The final season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will have four episodes and is scheduled to premiere this summer on Disney+, Disney Channel, and Disney on-demand platforms. In India, it'll be available on JioHotstar. The logline states that Billie's (Janice LeAnn Brown) only way to save her mother is by finding her estranged father. Meanwhile, the Russo family must unite to defeat an evil force threatening them. The final season is written and executive-produced by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.