'Billionaire': Jennifer Winget, Vipin Sharma join Arjun Rampal starrer
What's the story
The highly anticipated web series Billionaire is set to begin filming on November 15 in London. The show will feature Arjun Rampal alongside Jennifer Winget, Vipin Sharma, and Sapna Pabbi, reported Bollywood Hungama. The series unites two distinctive filmmakers, Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal, and aims to explore the themes of ambition, power, and corporate intrigue.
Production details
Shooting schedule and Rampal's recent success
The shooting of Billionaire will take place in and around London, on an extensive schedule that includes real locations and specially built grand sets.
This comes after Rampal's role in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which earned him critical acclaim.
It also starred Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.
Director duo
Mehta and Grewal's collaborative vision
Billionaire is a unique collaboration between Mehta and Grewal.
Grewal recently delivered one of the most celebrated corporate dramas, Made in India - A Titan Story.
On the other hand, Mehta recently helmed Gandhi, which has impressed the film festival circuit, but is yet to be released in India.
It stars Pratik Gandhi and Tom Felton.