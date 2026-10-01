Jepsen announces biggest North American day and night tour
Entertainment
Carly Rae Jepsen just announced her biggest North American tour yet, called the Day and Night Tour, following her new album dropping September 18, 2026.
She shared her excitement, saying, "WE GO HARD IN THIS FAMILY! Can't wait to see you all this Spring for the Day and Night Tour 2027."
Jepsen presale registration closes Oct 4
The tour starts April 15, 2027, in Edmonton and stops in cities like Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Boston before wrapping up in Montreal on May 29.
Want early tickets? Register on Jepsen's website by October 4 for artist presale access starting October 6. General sales open October 8.