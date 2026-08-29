Jewelry brand pulls Sanon's Raksha Bandhan ad citing safety
Entertainment
A jewelry brand pulled its Raksha Bandhan ad with Kriti Sanon after it sparked online backlash for showing her tying a rakhi on a dog while wearing a bralette-style blouse.
The brand's founder, Ishendra Agarwal, said the move was to keep employees safe as some stores faced tension.
Sanon defends attire, brand confirms removal
Kriti responded by saying, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions." and questioned judging women by their outfits: "Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"
The brand also emphasized its respect for Indian culture and confirmed the ad's removal everywhere.