'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' returns after Disney pause over controversial comments
Entertainment
Stephen Colbert just called it "wonderful news"—Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back on air September 23, 2025.
The show was briefly suspended by Disney last week after Jimmy Kimmel made some controversial comments about political commentator Charlie Kirk's death.
Disney paused the show to cool things down and avoid further backlash.
Show's return reignites debate on free speech, network standards
Kimmel's comments sparked a big debate about free expression versus network guidelines, especially during sensitive moments.
Over 400 celebrities even signed an ACLU letter backing Kimmel's right to speak out.
With the show returning, it marks a key moment in ongoing conversations about creative freedom on TV.