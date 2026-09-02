JioCinema launches in UK Canada and Singapore offering 30,000+ hours
Entertainment
JioHotstar, the new streaming service formed by merging Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema, is now live in the UK Canada, and Singapore.
It's aiming to connect South Asian communities abroad with over 30,000 hours of fresh content each year, including originals, reality shows, and popular Indian TV programs.
Canada gets 'Bigg Boss' early
Expect original series like Ali Baba Aur Chaalis Bhoot and Prince of Mollywood alongside new seasons of Bigg Boss in six languages.
Canadian viewers get Bigg Boss Hindi episodes a week early.
Plus, you can stream Indian channels like Star Plus and Colors with shows such as Anupama or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, complete with subtitles and dubbing in 12-plus Asian languages.