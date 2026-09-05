Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez crowned Miss World 2026
What's the story
Joheirry Mola Dominguez from the Dominican Republic has been declared Miss World 2026. She was crowned by her predecessor, Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who won the previous edition of the pageant. The first and second runners-up were Spain's Elisabeth Reynes and Malaysia's Taanusiya Chetty, respectively. The event was held in Vietnam.
Winner
Know more about Dominguez's background
According to the Miss World page, "Joheirry holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. As founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow, Joheirry expands English education for children and youth in vulnerable communities."
"She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English, inspiring critical thinking and holistic development. As a correspondent for Univision New York's Ventana a Quisqueya, Joheirry highlights Dominican culture, social issues, and community stories."
Pageant progression
Nikita Porwal was India's contestant at Miss World 2026
The Miss World pageant started with a Top 40, which was narrowed down to the Top 20, Top 12, and finally the Top 6 before the new Miss World and the two runners-up were announced.
This year, India was represented by Nikita Porwal from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
She was crowned Femina Miss India World 2024 two years ago in Mumbai.
Unfortunately, Porwal did not make it to the Top 20.
Career path
Who is Porwal?
Porwal began her career as a TV anchor and later ventured into acting and theater.
She has reportedly acted in over 60 plays and even penned a 250-page play titled Krishna Leela.
She also starred in a feature film that was screened at international festivals and is set to release in India soon.
Future goals
This is what she said in her introduction video
In her introduction video shared on social media earlier, Porwal revealed her life motto: "Be a life that matters, a loss that's felt."
She also expressed her desire to work with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali one day.
The actor credited her journey and growth for inspiring her to be the best version of herself.
Pageant history