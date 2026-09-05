Dominican Republic's Joheirry Mola Dominguez crowned Miss World 2026

According to the Miss World page, "Joheirry holds a degree in Business Management and Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana. As founder and president of Voices of Tomorrow, Joheirry expands English education for children and youth in vulnerable communities."

"She teaches Literature and Social Studies in English, inspiring critical thinking and holistic development. As a correspondent for Univision New York's Ventana a Quisqueya, Joheirry highlights Dominican culture, social issues, and community stories."