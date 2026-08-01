Met's 2027 exhibition to celebrate designer John Galliano

The exhibition will be the first major museum retrospective to explore Galliano's four-decade career.

It will feature garments, accessories, sketches, research books, archival materials, and toiles from his 1984 Central Saint Martins graduation collection through his tenures at Givenchy, Christian Dior, and Maison Margiela.

The show will also include his Spring/Summer 2024 Maison Margiela Artisanal collection, which has been hailed as one of the defining couture presentations of the decade.