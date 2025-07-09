Johnny Depp discusses _ Fantastic Beasts_ recasting Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Johnny Depp has opened up about why he was dropped from the Fantastic Beasts movies.

After losing a libel case against The Sun in 2020 (which followed abuse allegations from ex-wife Amber Heard), he says Warner Bros. asked him to step down.

As Depp put it, "They said we'd like you to resign. But what was really in my head was they wanted me to retire."