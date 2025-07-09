Next Article
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky decide on baby's initial
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just shared that they're gearing up for their third child, revealing the news at the 2025 Met Gala.
Their growing family already includes two sons—RZA Athelston, 3, and Riot Rose, 23 months—and they've decided to keep the "R" tradition going with their new baby's name.
Rocky has been taking care of their sons
During this pregnancy, Rocky has really stepped up—taking care of their sons so Rihanna can rest, handling late-night cravings, and even drawing her baths.
The couple says this teamwork has made their bond even stronger, making family time feel extra special as they get ready for baby number three.