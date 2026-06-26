Jolie's 'Couture' premieres at TIFF depicting filmmaker's breast cancer
Angelina Jolie's new film, Couture, premiered at TIFF in September 2025 and puts her front and center as Maxine, a filmmaker who gets diagnosed with breast cancer while in Paris for Fashion Week.
The story follows her balancing work, a budding romance with Louis Garrel's character, and connecting with women from all walks of life who are taking charge of their futures.
Jolie chose 2013 BRCA1 preventive surgery
This project is especially personal for Jolie: she chose preventive surgery in 2013 after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene, and lost her mother to cancer years earlier.
At TIFF, she opened up about how important it is to see people living full lives even while dealing with illness, a message inspired by advice from her late mom.
Jolie produces 'Couture,' cast includes Garrel
Besides Jolie and Garrel, the cast includes Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei, and Vincent Lindon.
Jolie also serves as a producer on the film.