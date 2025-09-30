Josh Hartnett resumes work after recovering from car accident

Hollywood actor Josh Hartnett has resumed work after being briefly hospitalized due to a car accident in St. John's, Newfoundland, where he was filming an untitled Netflix series. The incident involved an SUV he was traveling in and a police vehicle. The actor, who sustained "minor injuries," was quickly cleared to return to work. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing into the accident.

Accident details Details of the accident The accident occurred around 1:00am when the SUV Hartnett was traveling in collided with a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) patrol vehicle at the intersection of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue. Both vehicles sustained significant damage, and all three people involved, Hartnett, the 59-year-old SUV driver, and a police officer, were transported to the hospital. However, according to the RNC, their injuries were considered "minor," and they were released following medical evaluation.

Work continuity Hartnett continues working on Netflix series Despite the accident, Hartnett has continued working on his Netflix series. A source close to the production told CBC that he was returning home from the set when the incident occurred. The show, created by Jesse McKeown, revolves around a fisherman who learns that his isolated town is being haunted by a strange sea monster. It also stars Charlie Heaton and Mackenzie Davis and began production in August.