Bombay HC directs NCB to return Rhea Chakraborty's passport

The Bombay High Court has ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to return actor Rhea Chakraborty 's passport. The court's decision comes as a major relief to Chakraborty, who was arrested in a drugs case in 2020 following the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput . The actor had argued that the confiscation of her passport, a condition of her bail, led to missed professional opportunities.

Bail condition The reason behind the plea Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 and granted bail the following month. As part of her bail conditions, she had to deposit her passport with the NCB and seek permission from the trial court for any foreign travel. However, this condition caused delays and made her miss work assignments, according to her recent application filed through advocate Ayaz Khan.

Professional requirements NCB's stand and the court's observations Khan emphasized that Chakraborty's profession required frequent international travel for shoots, meetings, and auditions. He also pointed out that the actor had complied with all bail conditions and never violated court orders. The NCB, represented by advocate SK Halwasia, opposed the plea on grounds of special treatment due to celebrity status and potential flight risk.

Court's observation Court noted similar relaxations were granted to other accused Justice Neela Gokhale observed that similar relaxations had been granted to other accused in the case. She highlighted that Chakraborty had cooperated with the trial, returned after every approved foreign trip, and never breached bail conditions. The court stated there was "no reason to doubt" her availability for the trial's conclusion.