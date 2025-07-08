Next Article
Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan complete 'War 2' shoot
Get ready for War 2! The much-awaited action thriller, directed by Ayan Mukerji, lands in cinemas on August 14, 2025.
Hrithik Roshan returns as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, joined by Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.
This is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe—think Ek Tha Tiger to Tiger 3.
'War 2' won't be streaming on any platform
War 2 will have an exclusive theatrical release first—so no streaming just yet.
It's coming out in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with global screenings (including IMAX) across countries like the UK.
While you wait for the sequel, you can catch the original War (2019) on Prime Video in the UK.